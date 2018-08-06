Christie Brinkley Works It Out with Daughter Sailor at Southampton Sweat!

Christie Brinkley happily poses alongside her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook while attending the Southampton Sweat on Sunday morning (August 5) in Southampton, New York.

The 64-year-old model and her 20-year-old daughter showed off their fit physiques and coordinated in their workout gear at the event.

That same evening, Christie switched into a floral romper to attend the Hamptons premiere of BLACKkKLANSMAN held at the UA East Hampton Theater in East Hampton.

Christie then joined Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin, Damaris Lewis and Don Lemon at the after party at The Maidstone Hotel.