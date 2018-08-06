Top Stories
Demi Lovato Posts Heartfelt Note After Reported Overdose: 'I Want to Thank God For Keeping Me Alive'

Demi Lovato Posts Heartfelt Note After Reported Overdose: 'I Want to Thank God For Keeping Me Alive'

Mon, 06 August 2018 at 11:12 am

Christie Brinkley Works It Out with Daughter Sailor at Southampton Sweat!

Christie Brinkley Works It Out with Daughter Sailor at Southampton Sweat!

Christie Brinkley happily poses alongside her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook while attending the Southampton Sweat on Sunday morning (August 5) in Southampton, New York.

The 64-year-old model and her 20-year-old daughter showed off their fit physiques and coordinated in their workout gear at the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Christie Brinkley

That same evening, Christie switched into a floral romper to attend the Hamptons premiere of BLACKkKLANSMAN held at the UA East Hampton Theater in East Hampton.

Christie then joined Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin, Damaris Lewis and Don Lemon at the after party at The Maidstone Hotel.
Just Jared on Facebook
christie brinkley works it out with daughter sailor at southampton sweat 01
christie brinkley works it out with daughter sailor at southampton sweat 02
christie brinkley works it out with daughter sailor at southampton sweat 03
christie brinkley works it out with daughter sailor at southampton sweat 04
christie brinkley works it out with daughter sailor at southampton sweat 05
christie brinkley works it out with daughter sailor at southampton sweat 06
christie brinkley works it out with daughter sailor at southampton sweat 07
christie brinkley works it out with daughter sailor at southampton sweat 08
christie brinkley works it out with daughter sailor at southampton sweat 09
christie brinkley works it out with daughter sailor at southampton sweat 10
christie brinkley works it out with daughter sailor at southampton sweat 11
christie brinkley works it out with daughter sailor at southampton sweat 12
christie brinkley works it out with daughter sailor at southampton sweat 13
christie brinkley works it out with daughter sailor at southampton sweat 14
christie brinkley works it out with daughter sailor at southampton sweat 15
christie brinkley works it out with daughter sailor at southampton sweat 16
christie brinkley works it out with daughter sailor at southampton sweat 17

Credit: Mark Sagliocco, Sonia Moskowitz; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Christie Brinkley, Sailor Brinkley Cook

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth are in no rush to get married - TMZ
  • Shawn Mendes got a reputation Tour makeover - Just Jared Jr
  • Sacha Baron Cohen pulls off an insane prank on Trump supporters - TooFab
  • The Americans win big at TV Critics Award - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Victoria Justice & Reeve Carney are still going strong - Just Jared Jr