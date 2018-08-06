'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Role Recast with Skylar Astin for Season 4

The fourth and final season of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will welcome back one of the series’ original characters, though a new actor will step into the role.

Greg, originally played by Santino Fontana, is returning with Pitch Perfect‘s Skylar Astin in the role.

Santino asked to be let go from the show and his final appearance was in the beginning of season two in 2016.

“When he decided that this show didn’t work for his schedule, we took that Greg storyline and moved it all up,” co-creator and showrunner Aline Brosh McKenna said (via THR). “In thinking about bringing him back, we reached out to let him know we were doing that.”

“We don’t want to spoil it too much,” co-creator and star Rachel Bloom added. “It will be a great statement on how our perception of people changes. Greg is a barometer of how people’s perceptions changes. It’ll have been two years since Rebecca’s seen him.”

Rachel says that the series will end the same way she envisioned it when she developed it at Showtime.