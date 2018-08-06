Top Stories
Chris Pratt & Girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger Ride Bird Scooters Together!

Pink Hospitalized in Sydney, 'Beautiful Trauma' Concert Postponed

Lucy Hale & Ryan Rottman Have Dinner Date Out in Los Angeles

See the Moment Before Kendall Jenner's Dog Allegedly Bit a Little Girl

Dan Bilzerian Shows Off His Buff Bod at the Beach in Mykonos!

Dan Bilzerian Shows Off His Buff Bod at the Beach in Mykonos!

Dan Bilzerian is getting some sun!

The 37-year-old Internet star and poker player enjoyed a day at the beach on Sunday (August 5) with fellow Instagrammer Austyn in Mykonos, Greece.

He sporting a beard and strolled shirtless along the sand, wearing a pair of colorful trunks with flip-flops.

Dan has well over 23 million followers on Instagram.

“Come with me, I’ll ruin your life, but it’ll be fun,” Dan wrote on his Instagram along with a picture of Austyn.

“Loving it here 🦋,” Austyn wrote.
