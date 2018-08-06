Dan Bilzerian Shows Off His Buff Bod at the Beach in Mykonos!
Dan Bilzerian is getting some sun!
The 37-year-old Internet star and poker player enjoyed a day at the beach on Sunday (August 5) with fellow Instagrammer Austyn in Mykonos, Greece.
He sporting a beard and strolled shirtless along the sand, wearing a pair of colorful trunks with flip-flops.
Dan has well over 23 million followers on Instagram.
“Come with me, I’ll ruin your life, but it’ll be fun,” Dan wrote on his Instagram along with a picture of Austyn.
“Loving it here 🦋,” Austyn wrote.