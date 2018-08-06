Demi Lovato Released from Hospital, Currently at Rehab Facility

Demi Lovato is now in a rehab facility after she was released from the hospital this weekend.

The 25-year-old singer broke her silence following her overdose on Sunday (August 5) and told fans that she would be taking “time to heal and focus on [her] sobriety and road to recovery.”

Demi was discharged from the hospital on Saturday and reportedly took a private plane to the facility, which is located outside of California, according to TMZ.

Demi‘s team will reportedly cut bad influences out of her life after she leaves rehab to make sure she has the best support around her.