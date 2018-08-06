Top Stories
Pink Hospitalized in Sydney, 'Beautiful Trauma' Concert Postponed

Pink Hospitalized in Sydney, 'Beautiful Trauma' Concert Postponed

Demi Lovato Posts Heartfelt Note After Reported Overdose: 'I Want to Thank God For Keeping Me Alive'

Demi Lovato Posts Heartfelt Note After Reported Overdose: 'I Want to Thank God For Keeping Me Alive'

See the Moment Before Kendall Jenner's Dog Allegedly Bit a Little Girl

See the Moment Before Kendall Jenner's Dog Allegedly Bit a Little Girl

Mon, 06 August 2018 at 12:45 pm

Demi Lovato Released from Hospital, Currently at Rehab Facility

Demi Lovato Released from Hospital, Currently at Rehab Facility

Demi Lovato is now in a rehab facility after she was released from the hospital this weekend.

The 25-year-old singer broke her silence following her overdose on Sunday (August 5) and told fans that she would be taking “time to heal and focus on [her] sobriety and road to recovery.”

Demi was discharged from the hospital on Saturday and reportedly took a private plane to the facility, which is located outside of California, according to TMZ.

Demi‘s team will reportedly cut bad influences out of her life after she leaves rehab to make sure she has the best support around her.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Demi Lovato

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth are in no rush to get married - TMZ
  • Shawn Mendes got a reputation Tour makeover - Just Jared Jr
  • Sacha Baron Cohen pulls off an insane prank on Trump supporters - TooFab
  • The Americans win big at TV Critics Award - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Victoria Justice & Reeve Carney are still going strong - Just Jared Jr