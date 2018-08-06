Mon, 06 August 2018 at 10:42 am
Demi Lovato's Team Reportedly Cutting Out 'Toxic People' From Her Inner Circle
- Demi Lovato‘s team is reportedly working to ensure “toxic people” will be kept away from her once she gets out of rehab, including a “distant relative.” – TMZ
- Why was Harry Styles living in an attic? – Just Jared Jr
- Does Alexander Skarsgard have a new girlfriend? – Lainey Gossip
- Here’s why Khloe Kardashian looks different on KUWTK. – TooFab
- Did you catch Travis Scott‘s message to daughter Stormi on Astroworld? – MTV
- We can’t believe this Blake Lively throwback photo is real! – Popsugar
