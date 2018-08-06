Top Stories
Demi Lovato Posts Heartfelt Note After Reported Overdose: 'I Want to Thank God For Keeping Me Alive'

Mon, 06 August 2018 at 10:42 am

Demi Lovato's Team Reportedly Cutting Out 'Toxic People' From Her Inner Circle
  • Demi Lovato‘s team is reportedly working to ensure “toxic people” will be kept away from her once she gets out of rehab, including a “distant relative.” – TMZ
Photos: Getty Images
Getty
