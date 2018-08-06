Drew Barrymore & Cameron Diaz Have 'Charlie's Angels' Reunion at the Grocery Store!

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz reunite for a grocery shopping trip!

The Charlie’s Angels co-stars were spotted visiting Bristol Farms on Saturday (August 4) in Hollywood.

Drew kept it casual in a blue, pink, and purple plaid button-up shirt with dark sweatpants, brown sandals, a round hat, and purple sunglasses, carrying a drink in her arm.

Cameron sported a white top with matching pants and orange flip-flops, accessorizing with brown sunglasses and a white purse, and holding onto what appeared to be a chocolate bar.

The BFFs also reunited for a makeup-free selfie last month, and we last spotted them out together in July 2017 when they did some furniture shopping in West Hollywood.