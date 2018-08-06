Emma Stone & Jonah Hill Star in 'Maniac' - Watch the Trailer!

Emma Stone and Jonah Hill star in the upcoming Netflix series Maniac, and you can watch the trailer right here!

The forthcoming series will hit the streaming service on September 21.

The series was created by Patrick Somerville and directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. Maniac tells the stories of Annie Landsberg (Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Hill), two strangers drawn to the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial. Things do not go as planned.

The series also stars Justin Theroux and Sally Field.

Watch the trailer below!