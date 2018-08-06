Gal Gadot To Play Hedy Lamarr in Showtimes Limited Series

Gal Gadot is taking on the role of Hedy Lamarr in an upcoming limited series!

The 33-year-old actress is reportedly nearing a deal to star in and executive produce a Showtime series based on the life of the late actress.

Hedy was born in Austria in 1914 and went on to become a massively successful actress, starring in classics like Samson and Delilah, and Come Live With Me.

She was also an inventor and created a frequency-hopping signal, which led to the creation of WiFi and GPS.

The series has not officially been picked up by Showtime but they are reportedly nearing a deal.