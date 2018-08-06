Top Stories
Mon, 06 August 2018 at 6:17 pm

Gal Gadot To Play Hedy Lamarr in Showtimes Limited Series

Gal Gadot To Play Hedy Lamarr in Showtimes Limited Series

Gal Gadot is taking on the role of Hedy Lamarr in an upcoming limited series!

The 33-year-old actress is reportedly nearing a deal to star in and executive produce a Showtime series based on the life of the late actress.

Hedy was born in Austria in 1914 and went on to become a massively successful actress, starring in classics like Samson and Delilah, and Come Live With Me.

She was also an inventor and created a frequency-hopping signal, which led to the creation of WiFi and GPS.

The series has not officially been picked up by Showtime but they are reportedly nearing a deal.
Photos: Getty
