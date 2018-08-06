Top Stories
The Next 'Bachelor' for 2019 - Who Will It Be? Top Picks Are...

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

Hayden Panettiere Has a New Boyfriend - Here's Everything to Know!

Chris Pratt & Girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger Ride Bird Scooters Together!

Mon, 06 August 2018 at 8:11 pm

Gigi Hadid Wears 'Zayn' Necklace While Stepping Out with Him!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik leave their apartment together on Monday afternoon (August 6) in New York City.

The 23-year-old model wore a black dress that showed off a lot of leg and she also wore a necklace that said “Zayn” on it. He wore a black and white floral button-down top.

Last week, Zayn dropped his new song “Too Much” featuring Timbaland. If you haven’t listened to it yet, go stream it wherever you listen to music.
