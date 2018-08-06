Top Stories
Chris Pratt &amp; Girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger Ride Bird Scooters Together!

Chris Pratt & Girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger Ride Bird Scooters Together!

Pink Hospitalized in Sydney, 'Beautiful Trauma' Concert Postponed

Pink Hospitalized in Sydney, 'Beautiful Trauma' Concert Postponed

Lucy Hale &amp; Ryan Rottman Have Dinner Date Out in Los Angeles

Lucy Hale & Ryan Rottman Have Dinner Date Out in Los Angeles

See the Moment Before Kendall Jenner's Dog Allegedly Bit a Little Girl

See the Moment Before Kendall Jenner's Dog Allegedly Bit a Little Girl

Mon, 06 August 2018 at 3:56 pm

Gwyneth Paltrow, Neil Patrick Harris, & More Support GOOD+ Foundation at Hamptons Dinner

Gwyneth Paltrow, Neil Patrick Harris, & More Support GOOD+ Foundation at Hamptons Dinner

Gwyneth Paltrow wears a simple black outfit while attending the GOOD+ Foundation’s summer dinner in the Hamptons on Saturday (August 4) in East Hampton, N.Y.

The non-profit organization was founded by Jessica Seinfeld and she co-hosted the event with her husband Jerry Seinfeld and NET-A-PORTER president Alison Loehnis.

Other stars who attended the event included Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow, and fashion designers Stella McCartney and Tory Burch.

GOOD+ Foundation is a non-profit organization that works to provide a safety net of social services, education, goods, and support for families living in poverty.

Just Jared on Facebook
gwyneth paltrow neil patrick harris good foundation 01
gwyneth paltrow neil patrick harris good foundation 02
gwyneth paltrow neil patrick harris good foundation 03
gwyneth paltrow neil patrick harris good foundation 04
gwyneth paltrow neil patrick harris good foundation 05
gwyneth paltrow neil patrick harris good foundation 06
gwyneth paltrow neil patrick harris good foundation 07
gwyneth paltrow neil patrick harris good foundation 08
gwyneth paltrow neil patrick harris good foundation 09
gwyneth paltrow neil patrick harris good foundation 10
gwyneth paltrow neil patrick harris good foundation 11
gwyneth paltrow neil patrick harris good foundation 12
gwyneth paltrow neil patrick harris good foundation 13
gwyneth paltrow neil patrick harris good foundation 14
gwyneth paltrow neil patrick harris good foundation 15
gwyneth paltrow neil patrick harris good foundation 16
gwyneth paltrow neil patrick harris good foundation 17
gwyneth paltrow neil patrick harris good foundation 18
gwyneth paltrow neil patrick harris good foundation 19
gwyneth paltrow neil patrick harris good foundation 20

Photos: Carl Timpone & Neil Rasmus/BFA.com
Posted to: David Burtka, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jerry Seinfeld, Jessica Seinfeld, Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, Neil Patrick Harris, Stella McCartney, Tory Burch

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth are in no rush to get married - TMZ
  • Shawn Mendes got a reputation Tour makeover - Just Jared Jr
  • Sacha Baron Cohen pulls off an insane prank on Trump supporters - TooFab
  • The Americans win big at TV Critics Award - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Victoria Justice & Reeve Carney are still going strong - Just Jared Jr