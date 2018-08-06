Gwyneth Paltrow, Neil Patrick Harris, & More Support GOOD+ Foundation at Hamptons Dinner

Gwyneth Paltrow wears a simple black outfit while attending the GOOD+ Foundation’s summer dinner in the Hamptons on Saturday (August 4) in East Hampton, N.Y.

The non-profit organization was founded by Jessica Seinfeld and she co-hosted the event with her husband Jerry Seinfeld and NET-A-PORTER president Alison Loehnis.

Other stars who attended the event included Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow, and fashion designers Stella McCartney and Tory Burch.

GOOD+ Foundation is a non-profit organization that works to provide a safety net of social services, education, goods, and support for families living in poverty.