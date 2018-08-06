Top Stories
The Next 'Bachelor' for 2019 - Who Will It Be? Top Picks Are...

The Next 'Bachelor' for 2019 - Who Will It Be? Top Picks Are...

Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

Hayden Panettiere Has a New Boyfriend - Here's Everything to Know!

Hayden Panettiere Has a New Boyfriend - Here's Everything to Know!

Chris Pratt &amp; Girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger Ride Bird Scooters Together!

Chris Pratt & Girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger Ride Bird Scooters Together!

Mon, 06 August 2018 at 6:27 pm

Hayden Panettiere Has a New Boyfriend - Meet Brian Hickerson!

Hayden Panettiere Has a New Boyfriend - Meet Brian Hickerson!

Hayden Panettiere reportedly has a new man in her life and he just so happens to be the mystery man she was spotted with last week!

The 28-year-old Nashville actress is reportedly dating Brian Hickerson, also 28.

Brian was seen guiding Hayden to their car after dinner at West Hollywood hotspot Craig’s restaurant last week. She went barefoot in the parking lot and they did a little dance for the cameras before getting in the car.

“He is from South Carolina and moved to Los Angeles to do real estate and acting,” a source told E! News about Brian. “He just started getting into the acting business and is going on castings trying to break in the industry.”

Brian has been her sounding board since Hayden split from Wladimir [Klitschko] and has really been there for her,” the source added. “They have been seeing each other for the past month and are hooking up.”
Just Jared on Facebook
hayden panettiere brian hickerson photos 01
hayden panettiere brian hickerson photos 02
hayden panettiere brian hickerson photos 03
hayden panettiere brian hickerson photos 04
hayden panettiere brian hickerson photos 05
hayden panettiere brian hickerson photos 06
hayden panettiere brian hickerson photos 07
hayden panettiere brian hickerson photos 08
hayden panettiere brian hickerson photos 09
hayden panettiere brian hickerson photos 10
hayden panettiere brian hickerson photos 11
hayden panettiere brian hickerson photos 12
hayden panettiere brian hickerson photos 13
hayden panettiere brian hickerson photos 14
hayden panettiere brian hickerson photos 15
hayden panettiere brian hickerson photos 16
hayden panettiere brian hickerson photos 17
hayden panettiere brian hickerson photos 18
hayden panettiere brian hickerson photos 19
hayden panettiere brian hickerson photos 20
hayden panettiere brian hickerson photos 21
hayden panettiere brian hickerson photos 22
hayden panettiere brian hickerson photos 23
hayden panettiere brian hickerson photos 24
hayden panettiere brian hickerson photos 25
hayden panettiere brian hickerson photos 26
hayden panettiere brian hickerson photos 27
hayden panettiere brian hickerson photos 28
hayden panettiere brian hickerson photos 29
hayden panettiere brian hickerson photos 30
hayden panettiere brian hickerson photos 31
hayden panettiere brian hickerson photos 32
hayden panettiere brian hickerson photos 33
hayden panettiere brian hickerson photos 34

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Brian Hickerson, Hayden Panettiere

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth are in no rush to get married - TMZ
  • Shawn Mendes got a reputation Tour makeover - Just Jared Jr
  • Sacha Baron Cohen pulls off an insane prank on Trump supporters - TooFab
  • The Americans win big at TV Critics Award - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Victoria Justice & Reeve Carney are still going strong - Just Jared Jr