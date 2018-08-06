Hayden Panettiere Has a New Boyfriend - Meet Brian Hickerson!

Hayden Panettiere reportedly has a new man in her life and he just so happens to be the mystery man she was spotted with last week!

The 28-year-old Nashville actress is reportedly dating Brian Hickerson, also 28.

Brian was seen guiding Hayden to their car after dinner at West Hollywood hotspot Craig’s restaurant last week. She went barefoot in the parking lot and they did a little dance for the cameras before getting in the car.

“He is from South Carolina and moved to Los Angeles to do real estate and acting,” a source told E! News about Brian. “He just started getting into the acting business and is going on castings trying to break in the industry.”

“Brian has been her sounding board since Hayden split from Wladimir [Klitschko] and has really been there for her,” the source added. “They have been seeing each other for the past month and are hooking up.”