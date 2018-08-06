Top Stories
The Next 'Bachelor' for 2019 - Who Will It Be? Top Picks Are...

The Next 'Bachelor' for 2019 - Who Will It Be? Top Picks Are...

Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

Hayden Panettiere Has a New Boyfriend - Here's Everything to Know!

Hayden Panettiere Has a New Boyfriend - Here's Everything to Know!

Chris Pratt &amp; Girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger Ride Bird Scooters Together!

Chris Pratt & Girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger Ride Bird Scooters Together!

Mon, 06 August 2018 at 6:39 pm

'Homeland' Confirmed to End After Season Eight

'Homeland' Confirmed to End After Season Eight

Homeland is officially ending after its eighth season.

Showtime executives confirmed that the upcoming season will be its last, but it is not a cancellation.

Alex Gansa will be bringing his show to its proper conclusion. I can’t say how much it has meant to the acceleration of our brand and for me personally: It was the first series I greenlit,” Showtime president David Nevins said during the 2018 Summer TCA Press Tour.

He added, “Alex and Claire [Danes] talked about this last season. Alex brought it in and Claire has been the mainstay. But the two of them finally made the decision.”

Earlier this year, Claire also confirmed the show’s ending.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Showtime
Posted to: Claire Danes, Homeland, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth are in no rush to get married - TMZ
  • Shawn Mendes got a reputation Tour makeover - Just Jared Jr
  • Sacha Baron Cohen pulls off an insane prank on Trump supporters - TooFab
  • The Americans win big at TV Critics Award - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Victoria Justice & Reeve Carney are still going strong - Just Jared Jr