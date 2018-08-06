'Homeland' Confirmed to End After Season Eight

Homeland is officially ending after its eighth season.

Showtime executives confirmed that the upcoming season will be its last, but it is not a cancellation.

“Alex Gansa will be bringing his show to its proper conclusion. I can’t say how much it has meant to the acceleration of our brand and for me personally: It was the first series I greenlit,” Showtime president David Nevins said during the 2018 Summer TCA Press Tour.

He added, “Alex and Claire [Danes] talked about this last season. Alex brought it in and Claire has been the mainstay. But the two of them finally made the decision.”

Earlier this year, Claire also confirmed the show’s ending.