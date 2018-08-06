Hugh Jackman Practices His Riding Skills for an Upcoming Film Role!

Hugh Jackman is looking hot!

The 49-year-old The Greatest Showman actor was spotted propping for his upcoming film role on Sunday (August 5) in Sydney, Australia.

The actor was spotted with his wife, Deborra-lee Furness, as he did some training in Centenial Park.

He stayed safe by wearing a helmet as he practiced some new riding skills.

Hugh is set to star in the movie The Good Spy, about American CIA operative Robert Ames, who attempts to forge a healthy relationship between the U.S. and nations in the Middle East. Tragedy strikes in 1983 when a bomb detonates outside the American Embassy in Beruit.

He’ll also star in an upcoming comedy called Bad Education.