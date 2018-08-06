Top Stories
Mon, 06 August 2018 at 8:40 pm

Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler Visit George & Amal Clooney at Lake Como

Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler Visit George & Amal Clooney at Lake Como

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler spend some time with George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney (not pictured) at their Lake Como Villa!

The 49-year-old actress and the 51-year-old actor, who are currently in town filming their new movie Murder Mystery, were spotted heading to their friends’ place via boat on Saturday (August 4) in Italy.

They were joined by Adam‘s wife Jackie Sandler and their security team.

Jennifer wore a black ensemble with high heels, and Adam sported a light blue polo shirt with darker blue Adidas shorts and a pair of Jordans.

The group arrived bearing wine, flowers, and other gifts.

ICYMI, see the latest pics of Jennifer and Adam on set. Murder Mystery will hit Netflix in 2019!
