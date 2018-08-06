Top Stories
Demi Lovato Posts Heartfelt Note After Reported Overdose: 'I Want to Thank God For Keeping Me Alive'

Malia Obama &amp; Boyfriend Rory Farquharson Enjoy a Date Night at the Theatre!

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Mon, 06 August 2018 at 1:57 am

Jennifer Lopez Rocks Colorful Outfit for Workout in Boston!

Jennifer Lopez does some sightseeing around town with a few friends on Sunday (August 5) in Boston, Mass.

The 49-year-old entertainer looked super cool in a white T-shirt, printed leggins, and neon yellow sneakers as she was spotted heading into the gym at one point for a workout.

Jen joined boyfriend Alex Rodriguez for his trip to Boston where he commentated the New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox game that night.

If you didn’t know, Jennifer is going to be honored at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards with the Video Vanguard Award. She’s also expected to perform during the ceremony!
