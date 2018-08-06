Top Stories
Chris Pratt & Girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger Ride Bird Scooters Together!

Pink Hospitalized in Sydney, 'Beautiful Trauma' Concert Postponed

Lucy Hale & Ryan Rottman Have Dinner Date Out in Los Angeles

See the Moment Before Kendall Jenner's Dog Allegedly Bit a Little Girl

Jennifer Lopez to Star in Upcoming Movie 'Hustlers'!

Jennifer Lopez to Star in Upcoming Movie 'Hustlers'!

Jennifer Lopez has an exciting new role!

The 49-year-old superstar will star in Lorene Scafaria‘s Hustlers, Annapurna Pictures announced on Monday (August 6).

The film is inspired by the Jessica Pressler article in New York Magazine, “The Hustlers at Scores.”

The article follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Jennifer will play ringleader to the group of ambitious women who take their plans of getting their full cut too far.

The movie takes place in the late ’00s in New York City in the wake of the financial crisis, and will focus on themes of identity, loyalty, survival and control.

“The film is an empathetic look at women and men, our gender roles, what we’re valued for, what we’ve been told is our value in every movie, TV show, every corner of culture. Men have been told they’re worth the size of their bank accounts. Women have been told they’re worth the symmetry of their faces, their bodies, their beauty and that’s what this film is based on. The rules of the club are the rules of the world,” said Lorene.

“There is no other actor who could embody this raw and dynamic character with such complexity, humanity and intelligence. It’s always been her. She’s f–king Jennifer Lopez,” she added of the leading star.
