Jim Carrey's Comedy Series 'Kidding' Debuts Trailer & Posters - Watch Now!

Jim Carrey‘s new comedy series Kidding has released its official trailer and posters!

The 56-year-old actor will star in the half-hour show, premiering on September 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, Showtime announced at the 2018 Summer TCA Press Tour held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday (August 6) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kidding reunites Jim with Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind director Michel Gondry, marking Jim‘s first series regular role in more than two decades.

It centers on “Jeff, aka Mr. Pickles (Jim), an icon of children’s television and a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America’s impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him. But when this beloved personality’s family begins to implode, Jeff finds no fairytale, fable or puppet will guide him through this crisis, which advances faster than his means to cope. The result: A kind man in a cruel world faces a slow leak of sanity as hilarious as it is heartbreaking.”

“Throughout the season, Jeff begins to push back against the limits of the well-oiled machine that is ‘Mr. Pickles’ Puppet Time,’ and of his executive producer, Seb (Frank Langella). Seb fears Jeff’s mental state could ruin the branding empire they’ve built, and thus begins preparing the show for a life after Jeff, while Deirdre (Catherine Keener), the head puppet maker, grapples with her own personal and professional life issues.”

Judy Greer stars as Jeff’s estranged wife, and their son is played by Cole Allen. Guest stars include Justin Kirk, Ginger Gonzag, and Tara Lipinski.

Jim, along with Jason Bateman, is also an executive producer.

Watch the trailer below, and see the posters in our gallery!



‘Spark of Greatness’ Official Trailer | Kidding | Jim Carrey SHOWTIME Series

10+ pictures inside of Jim Carrey at the event…