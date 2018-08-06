Johnny Depp's 'City of Lies' Gets Pulled a Month Before Release

Johnny Depp‘s upcoming Notorious B.I.G. thriller City of Lies has been pulled from its scheduled release date.

The upcoming flick was set to hit theaters on September 7th, but no new release date has been announced.

The film, which also stars Forest Whitaker, takes a never-before-seen look at the infamous murder of The Notorious B.I.G. shortly following the death of Tupac Shakur.

The news of the release delay comes several weeks after Johnny was sued for allegedly assaulting a location manager on the film’s set.

Johnny has not publicly commented on the allegations or the film’s release date.