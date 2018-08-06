K-Pop Group Red Velvet Releases 'Power Up' Music Video!

Red Velvet is one of the biggest groups in K-Pop and they are making their breakthrough in the U.S. with a new 7-track EP, Summer Magic.

The girls just released the music video for “Power Up,” one of the seven songs perfect for the scorching summer weather.

The mini album debuts the popular group’s first all-English track “Bad Boy.”

“We gave our U.S. fans a glimpse of “Bad Boy” in English and the reaction was crazy!” said Red Velvet member, Wendy. “We loved it, but seeing how much our fans connected with it made us even more excited to bring them the full version. ‘Bad Boy’ is one of our biggest fan favorites, so the opportunity to record it an all English version was really special.”

Get the full EP now on iTunes and watch the music video here!