Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelorette' 2018? Becca Kufrin Chooses [Spoiler]!

Who Won 'The Bachelorette' 2018? Becca Kufrin Chooses [Spoiler]!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

The Next 'Bachelor' for 2019 - Who Will It Be? Top Picks Are...

The Next 'Bachelor' for 2019 - Who Will It Be? Top Picks Are...

Realtor Responds After Lance Bass Loses 'Brady Bunch' House Bid

Realtor Responds After Lance Bass Loses 'Brady Bunch' House Bid

Mon, 06 August 2018 at 9:06 pm

K-Pop Group Red Velvet Releases 'Power Up' Music Video!

K-Pop Group Red Velvet Releases 'Power Up' Music Video!

Red Velvet is one of the biggest groups in K-Pop and they are making their breakthrough in the U.S. with a new 7-track EP, Summer Magic.

The girls just released the music video for “Power Up,” one of the seven songs perfect for the scorching summer weather.

The mini album debuts the popular group’s first all-English track “Bad Boy.”

“We gave our U.S. fans a glimpse of “Bad Boy” in English and the reaction was crazy!” said Red Velvet member, Wendy. “We loved it, but seeing how much our fans connected with it made us even more excited to bring them the full version. ‘Bad Boy’ is one of our biggest fan favorites, so the opportunity to record it an all English version was really special.”

Get the full EP now on iTunes and watch the music video here!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: S.M. Entertainment
Posted to: Music, Music Video, Red Velvet, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth are in no rush to get married - TMZ
  • Shawn Mendes got a reputation Tour makeover - Just Jared Jr
  • Sacha Baron Cohen pulls off an insane prank on Trump supporters - TooFab
  • The Americans win big at TV Critics Award - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Victoria Justice & Reeve Carney are still going strong - Just Jared Jr