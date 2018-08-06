Katharine McPhee Is Performing a Free Concert for L.A. Fans!

Do you live in the Los Angeles area and want to see Katharine McPhee live in concert? Well, you’re in luck.

The 34-year-old entertainer is taking one night off from her run in the Broadway musical Waitress to perform a free concert in Marina Del Rey, Calif.

The concert is taking place on Thursday night (August 9) at Burton Chace Park at 7pm and the tickets are free. Just RSVP on the Eventbrite form!

“LOS ANGELES! come see me LIVE in concert this thursday august 9th at Marina Del Rey’s summer concerts series. IT’S FREE! we can get sassy and take selfies after the show,” Kat tweeted.

WILL YOU BE attending the concert?