Demi Lovato Posts Heartfelt Note After Reported Overdose: 'I Want to Thank God For Keeping Me Alive'

Mon, 06 August 2018 at 10:15 am

Katy Perry Makes Surprise Mall Appearance in Melbourne!

Katy Perry is all smiles as she arrives at a surprise fan meet and greet at the Westfield Southland Shopping Centre on Sunday (August 5) in Melbourne, Australia.

The 33-year-old Witness pop superstar, who wore an orange and black dress, appeared on stage where she was asked questions by host Scott Tweedie before meeting and taking photos with fans.

That same day, Katy got the chance to meet Celine Dion backstage following her concert Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne – Check out the pics here!

Katy is currently on her Witness World Tour until it wraps up in New Zealand on August 21.
