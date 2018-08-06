Top Stories
Chris Pratt & Girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger Ride Bird Scooters Together!

Pink Hospitalized in Sydney, 'Beautiful Trauma' Concert Postponed

Lucy Hale & Ryan Rottman Have Dinner Date Out in Los Angeles

See the Moment Before Kendall Jenner's Dog Allegedly Bit a Little Girl

Mon, 06 August 2018 at 2:31 pm

Kendall Jenner & Boyfriend Ben Simmons Stock Up on Games

Kendall Jenner & Boyfriend Ben Simmons Stock Up on Games

Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Ben Simmons run errands at a local shopping center on Sunday (August 5) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 22-year-old model and the 22-year-old basketball player were joined by some friends while stopping by the GameStop and Best Buy stores to stock up on video games.

Ben carried their purchases as they walked through the parking lot on their way back to their car.

That same day, Kendall and Ben were out for lunch at a deli in Los Angeles when her dog allegedly bit a little girl. Despite reports saying the opposite, Kendall waited until she knew the girl was okay before leaving.

