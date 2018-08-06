Kylie Jenner Makes Cameo in Travis Scott's 'Stop Trying to Be God' Music Video!

Kylie Jenner is a golden girl while making an appearance in the new music video for her boyfriend Travis Scott‘s song “Stop Trying to Be God.”

The 20-year-old reality star, who will turn 21 on August 10, makes two appearances in the video.

Near the beginning, Travis is engulfed with flames and after the fire burns out, Kylie is seen holding him in her arms.

Kylie is also seen at the end of the video, still glowing in gold, while holding a baby lamb. Watch the full video here!