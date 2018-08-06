Leona Lewis Is Engaged to Longtime Love Dennis Jauch!

Leona Lewis is officially engaged to her longtime boyfriend Dennis Jauch!

The 33-year-old singer recently accepted a proposal from Dennis, according to People.

The couple have been dating for eight years, after they met while Dennis was a backup dancer on Leona‘s tour.

While the couple have kept their relationship quiet, Dennis shared a collage of photos to celebrate their eight year anniversary last week.

“It’s been the most beautiful 8 years of my life with this incredible human being. Here’s to many more beautiful memories,” Dennis captioned the photos.

Congratulations Leona and Dennis!