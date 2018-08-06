Top Stories
Pink Hospitalized in Sydney, 'Beautiful Trauma' Concert Postponed

Demi Lovato Posts Heartfelt Note After Reported Overdose: 'I Want to Thank God For Keeping Me Alive'

See the Moment Before Kendall Jenner's Dog Allegedly Bit a Little Girl

Mon, 06 August 2018 at 1:22 pm

Lucy Hale & Ryan Rottman Have Dinner Date Out in Los Angeles

Lucy Hale & Ryan Rottman Have Dinner Date Out in Los Angeles

Lucy Hale keeps it chic for a dinner date out with rumored new boyfriend Ryan Rottman over the weekend in Los Angeles.

The new couple headed out for a bite to eat together at The Tasting Kitchen in Venice, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lucy Hale

The next day after dinner, Lucy and Ryan met up with pal Paul Khoury for some ice cream to beat the heat.

Lucy was spotted out with Paul‘s wife, actress Ashley Greene, for a workout the day before.

Check out 10+ pics inside of Lucy Hale and Ryan Rottman
