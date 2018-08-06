Top Stories
Pink Hospitalized in Sydney, 'Beautiful Trauma' Concert Postponed

Demi Lovato Posts Heartfelt Note After Reported Overdose: 'I Want to Thank God For Keeping Me Alive'

See the Moment Before Kendall Jenner's Dog Allegedly Bit a Little Girl

Margot Robbie Is Sharon Tate in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' - Get a First Look!

Margot Robbie is playing Sharon Tate!

The 28-year-old actress gave a first look at her upcoming performance portraying the late actress in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Monday (August 6) on her social media.

“First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood @onceinhollywood,” she wrote.

The upcoming Quentin Tarantino film is about “a faded TV actor and his stunt double who embark on an odyssey to make a name for themselves in the film industry during the Helter Skelter reign of terror in 1969 Los Angeles.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt also star in the upcoming movie, due out in July 2019.

See the first look below!

A post shared by @margotrobbie on

  • Silly People

    Sharon Tate really was a stunning woman.

