Top Stories
Demi Lovato Posts Heartfelt Note After Reported Overdose: 'I Want to Thank God For Keeping Me Alive'

Demi Lovato Posts Heartfelt Note After Reported Overdose: 'I Want to Thank God For Keeping Me Alive'

Malia Obama &amp; Boyfriend Rory Farquharson Enjoy a Date Night at the Theatre!

Malia Obama & Boyfriend Rory Farquharson Enjoy a Date Night at the Theatre!

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Mon, 06 August 2018 at 1:08 am

Max Greenfield, Amber Stevens, & Billy Magnussen Promote Their New Shows at Summer TCAs 2018!

Max Greenfield, Amber Stevens, & Billy Magnussen Promote Their New Shows at Summer TCAs 2018!

Max Greenfield shares a laugh on stage as he attends the 2018 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour on Sunday afternoon (August 5) at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 37-year-old actor was joined at the event by his new co-star Beth Behrs as they promoted their upcoming sitcom The Neighborhood.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Max Greenfield

Also stepping out for the event was the cast of Happy Together a very pregnant Amber Stevens, Damon Wayans Jr, and Felix Mallard.

Tell Me a Story co-stars Billy Magnussen and Dania Ramirez attended the event while Jay Hernandez also stepped out to promote his upcoming show Magnum P.I.

The cast of Murphy Brown Candice Bergen, Faith Ford, and Jake McDorman also attended the press event to promote their show’s upcoming reboot!

15+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
max greenfield amber stevens billy magnussen promote their new shows at summer tcas 01
max greenfield amber stevens billy magnussen promote their new shows at summer tcas 02
max greenfield amber stevens billy magnussen promote their new shows at summer tcas 03
max greenfield amber stevens billy magnussen promote their new shows at summer tcas 04
max greenfield amber stevens billy magnussen promote their new shows at summer tcas 05
max greenfield amber stevens billy magnussen promote their new shows at summer tcas 06
max greenfield amber stevens billy magnussen promote their new shows at summer tcas 07
max greenfield amber stevens billy magnussen promote their new shows at summer tcas 08
max greenfield amber stevens billy magnussen promote their new shows at summer tcas 09
max greenfield amber stevens billy magnussen promote their new shows at summer tcas 10
max greenfield amber stevens billy magnussen promote their new shows at summer tcas 11
max greenfield amber stevens billy magnussen promote their new shows at summer tcas 12
max greenfield amber stevens billy magnussen promote their new shows at summer tcas 13
max greenfield amber stevens billy magnussen promote their new shows at summer tcas 14
max greenfield amber stevens billy magnussen promote their new shows at summer tcas 15
max greenfield amber stevens billy magnussen promote their new shows at summer tcas 16
max greenfield amber stevens billy magnussen promote their new shows at summer tcas 17
max greenfield amber stevens billy magnussen promote their new shows at summer tcas 18

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amber Stevens, Beth Behrs, Billy Magnussen, Candice Bergen, Damon Wayans Jr, Dania Ramirez, Faith Ford, Felix Mallard, Jake McDorman, Jay Hernandez, Max Greenfield, nlly magnussen

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Seth Rogen apologizes for actor in blackface on set of his new movie - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse is saying goodbye to his long locks - Just Jared Jr
  • This The Bachelorette contestant responds to the sexual assault allegations made against him - TooFab
  • A Facts of Life reboot is in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Production of Shadowhunters has officially wrapped - Just Jared Jr