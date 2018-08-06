Max Greenfield, Amber Stevens, & Billy Magnussen Promote Their New Shows at Summer TCAs 2018!

Max Greenfield shares a laugh on stage as he attends the 2018 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour on Sunday afternoon (August 5) at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 37-year-old actor was joined at the event by his new co-star Beth Behrs as they promoted their upcoming sitcom The Neighborhood.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Max Greenfield

Also stepping out for the event was the cast of Happy Together a very pregnant Amber Stevens, Damon Wayans Jr, and Felix Mallard.

Tell Me a Story co-stars Billy Magnussen and Dania Ramirez attended the event while Jay Hernandez also stepped out to promote his upcoming show Magnum P.I.

The cast of Murphy Brown Candice Bergen, Faith Ford, and Jake McDorman also attended the press event to promote their show’s upcoming reboot!

15+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…