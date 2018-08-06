Top Stories
Mon, 06 August 2018 at 12:39 pm

Netflix Premieres Trailer for 'The After Party' Featuring DJ Khaled, Wiz Khalifa & More - Watch!

Netflix Premieres Trailer for 'The After Party' Featuring DJ Khaled, Wiz Khalifa & More - Watch!

Netflix just dropped the trailer for The After Party, which you can watch right here!

film hits the streaming service on August 24.

In The After Party, an aspiring rapper goes viral for all the wrong reasons and he thinks his career is over. But when his best friend gets them into a wild NYC after party, he gets one more chance to make the impossible happen.

The After Party is directed and written by Ian Edelman, and the cast includes Kyle Harvey, Harrison Holzer, Shelley Hennig, Teyana Taylor, Jordan Rock, Amin Joseph, Andy Buckley and Blair Underwood.

The After Party also features cameos from Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, DJ Khaled, Ski Mask the Slump God, Desiigner, Pusha T, Jadakiss and Tee Grizzley, Young M.A..

Watch the trailer below!
