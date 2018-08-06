Paul Wesley's New Series 'Tell Me A Story' Debuts First Trailer!

Paul Wesley is returning to television this fall in a new series from Kevin Williamson, the creator of The Vampire Diaries!

Tell Me A Story takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller.

Set in modern-day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Hansel and Gretel” into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder.

Also starring in the series are James Wolk, Kim Cattrall, Danielle Campbell, Billy Magnussen, and Dania Ramirez. The show will premiere on CBS All Access on October 31.



Tell Me A Story | Sneak Peek Trailer