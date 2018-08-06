Pete Wentz Loads Up on Groceries at Farmer's Market

Pete Wentz has his hands full of groceries as he does some shopping at the farmer’s market on Sunday afternoon (August 5) in Studio City, Calif.

The 39-year-old Fall Out Boy bassist kept things cool in a black T-shirt, shorts, and white Yeezy sneakers for his solo trip to the market.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pete Wentz

The afternoon before, Pete was spotted picking up lunch to go from Joan’s on Third.

Back in May, Pete and girlfriend Meagan Camper welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Marvel. The duo also welcomed son Saint in 2014, and Pete has 9-year-old son Bronx with ex Ashlee Simpson.