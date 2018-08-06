Top Stories
Demi Lovato Posts Heartfelt Note After Reported Overdose: 'I Want to Thank God For Keeping Me Alive'

Demi Lovato Posts Heartfelt Note After Reported Overdose: 'I Want to Thank God For Keeping Me Alive'

Malia Obama &amp; Boyfriend Rory Farquharson Enjoy a Date Night at the Theatre!

Malia Obama & Boyfriend Rory Farquharson Enjoy a Date Night at the Theatre!

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Mon, 06 August 2018 at 5:00 am

Pete Wentz Loads Up on Groceries at Farmer's Market

Pete Wentz Loads Up on Groceries at Farmer's Market

Pete Wentz has his hands full of groceries as he does some shopping at the farmer’s market on Sunday afternoon (August 5) in Studio City, Calif.

The 39-year-old Fall Out Boy bassist kept things cool in a black T-shirt, shorts, and white Yeezy sneakers for his solo trip to the market.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pete Wentz

The afternoon before, Pete was spotted picking up lunch to go from Joan’s on Third.

Back in May, Pete and girlfriend Meagan Camper welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Marvel. The duo also welcomed son Saint in 2014, and Pete has 9-year-old son Bronx with ex Ashlee Simpson.
Just Jared on Facebook
pete wentz loads up on groceries at farmers market 01
pete wentz loads up on groceries at farmers market 02
pete wentz loads up on groceries at farmers market 03
pete wentz loads up on groceries at farmers market 04
pete wentz loads up on groceries at farmers market 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Pete Wentz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth are in no rush to get married - TMZ
  • Shawn Mendes got a reputation Tour makeover - Just Jared Jr
  • Sacha Baron Cohen pulls off an insane prank on Trump supporters - TooFab
  • The Americans win big at TV Critics Award - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Victoria Justice & Reeve Carney are still going strong - Just Jared Jr