Mon, 06 August 2018 at 12:58 pm

Pink Hospitalized in Sydney, 'Beautiful Trauma' Concert Postponed

Pink is in the hospital.

The 38-year-old “What About Us?” pop star was hospitalized on Sunday night (August 5) in Sydney, Australia.

Pink was admitted to hospital in Sydney on Sunday night, suffering from dehydration. She was treated and discharged. She was readmitted to hospital today and diagnosed with a gastric virus. Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery,” Live Nation revealed on Monday (August 6).

Pink‘s performance on Monday (August 6) at Qudos Bank Arena has been postponed. She is scheduled to perform four more times this week, but the status of those shows is still TBD.

Get well soon, Pink!
Photos: Getty Images
