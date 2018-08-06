'Ray Donovan' Gets Season 6 Premiere Date & Trailer - Watch Now!

Ray Donovan now has a premiere date and trailer for its upcoming season six!

The sixth season will premiere on October 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Showtime announced on Monday (August 6) at the TCA summer press tour.

The 12-episode season is currently in production in New York.

In the new season, Ray (Liev Schreiber) is “rebuilding his life both personally and professionally in New York City. After being rescued from a plummet into the East River, his savior, a cop named Mac (Domenick Lombardozzi), brings Ray into the fraternity that is the Staten Island Police Department. While exploring this new world of brotherhood and corruption, Ray finds himself once again working for media mogul Sam Winslow (Susan Sarandon). Sam has teamed up with New York City mayoral candidate Anita Novak (Lola Glaudini), a partnership that puts Ray at odds with his new friends out in Staten Island.”

Jon Voight, Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Katherine Moennig, Pooch Hall, Kerris Dorsey, Devon Bagby, and Graham Rogers also star.

Watch Ray Donovan‘s season six trailer below!



Ray Donovan Season 6 (2018) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME