Mon, 06 August 2018 at 8:51 am

Rita Ora Wears a Soccer-Inspired Rainbow Outfit to BBC Radio One!

Rita Ora Wears a Soccer-Inspired Rainbow Outfit to BBC Radio One!

Rita Ora is showing off her fashionable side!

The 27-year-old “Anywhere” pop superstar was spotted heading to BBC Radio One on Monday morning (August 6) in London, England.

Rita came to the studio to co-host her friend Nick Grimshaw‘s final Breakfast Show before he moves on to the afternoon slot in the radio station’s programming schedule.

Rita wore a Koché outfit consisting of a rainbow array of soccer jerseys, which also featured lace detailing.

“This kinda day 🍭,” Rita wrote on her Instagram that same day while submerged in a ball pit. See the pic!
