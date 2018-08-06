Robert Pattinson Grabs Lunch With a Friend in London!

Robert Pattinson is enjoying a nice day out!

The 32-year-old Twilight actor was spotted grabbing food with a friend on Monday (August 6) in London, England.

Robert packed on the PDA with his rumored new girlfriend Suki Waterhouse while en route to a screening of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again at the end of July. The couple were also seen heading out to a celeb hot spot later in the night after enjoying the film.

He was spotted spending time with his best friend Tom Sturridge earlier that week.