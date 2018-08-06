Serena Williams Opens Up About Working Mom Struggles

Serena Williams is opening up about the realities of being a working mom.

The 36-year-old tennis superstar took to her Instagram to talk about her tough week and feeling like a bad mom.

“Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom,” Serena explained.

She continued, “I read several articles that said postpartum emotions can last up to 3 years if not dealt with…It’s totally normal to feel like I’m not doing enough for my baby. We have all been there. I work a lot, I train, and I’m trying to be the best athlete I can be. However, that means although I have been with her every day of her life, I’m not around as much as I would like to be. Most of you moms deal with the same thing.”

Serena ended her note with an uplifting message many moms need to hear.

“Whether stay-at-home or working, finding that balance with kids is a true art. You are the true heroes. I’m here to say: if you are having a rough day or week–it’s ok–I am, too!!! There’s always tomm!” Serena said.

Check out Serena‘s entire message below…