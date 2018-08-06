'Shameless' Adds More Season 9 Episodes, Will Split Into Two Parts

Shameless has received an expanded season nine order, and the new season will air in two parts.

The ninth season will be 14 episodes instead of 12, Showtime announced on Monday (August 6) at the TCA summer press tour.

The first seven episodes will begin airing on September 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with a midseason finale on October 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The second half of season nine will premiere on January 20, 2019 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Season nine, which is currently in production in Los Angeles, will also feature the show’s 100th episode.

In the new season, “political fervor hits the South Side, and the Gallaghers take justice into their own hands. Frank (William H. Macy) sees financial opportunity in campaigning and decides to give voice to the underrepresented South Side working man. Fiona (Emmy Rossum) tries to build on her success with her apartment building and takes an expensive gamble hoping to catapult herself into the upper echelon. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) distracts himself from the challenges of sobriety by taking in Eddie’s niece, Xan (Amirah Johnson). Ian (Cameron Monaghan) faces the consequences of his crimes as the Gay Jesus movement takes a destructive turn. Debbie (Emma Kenney) fights for equal pay and combats harassment; and her efforts lead her to an unexpected realization. Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) sets his sights on West Point and prepares himself for cadet life. Liam (Christian Isaiah) must develop a new skillset to survive outside of his cushy private school walls.”

Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, and Richard Flood also star, and Dan Lauria and Ashley Romans will have recurring roles.

Watch Shameless‘ season nine trailer here!