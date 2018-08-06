'Supergirl' Movie In the Works from Warner Bros. & DC Comics

A Supergirl movie is in the works for the DC Comics Extended Universe!

The character is currently being played by Melissa Benoist in The CW’s series Supergirl, though this is a separate project.

The Supergirl movie will be written by Oren Uziel, who previously wrote the screenplays for 22 Jump Street and The Cloverfield Paradox. He’s also writing the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

A producer has not yet been secured for the film, according to Deadline.

