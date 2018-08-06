Top Stories
Chris Pratt & Girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger Ride Bird Scooters Together!

Pink Hospitalized in Sydney, 'Beautiful Trauma' Concert Postponed

Lucy Hale & Ryan Rottman Have Dinner Date Out in Los Angeles

See the Moment Before Kendall Jenner's Dog Allegedly Bit a Little Girl

'Supergirl' Movie In the Works from Warner Bros. & DC Comics

A Supergirl movie is in the works for the DC Comics Extended Universe!

The character is currently being played by Melissa Benoist in The CW’s series Supergirl, though this is a separate project.

The Supergirl movie will be written by Oren Uziel, who previously wrote the screenplays for 22 Jump Street and The Cloverfield Paradox. He’s also writing the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

A producer has not yet been secured for the film, according to Deadline.

WHO DO YOU THINK should play Supergirl in the upcoming movie?
