Mon, 06 August 2018 at 7:25 pm

Taye Diggs Says 'All American' Was Shaped By Today's Political Issues

Taye Diggs Says 'All American' Was Shaped By Today's Political Issues

Taye Diggs sits on a panel for his upcoming The CW series All American during the 2018 Summer TCA Press Tour on Monday (August 6) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 47-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan, Monet Mazur, Cody Christian, Michael Evans Behling, Greta Onieogou, Bre-Z, Karimah Westbrook, and Jalyn Hallfrom.

The show’s producing team, including husbands Greg Berlanti and Robbie Rogers, were also in attendance.

Taye opened up during the panel about how the political climate affected the series, in which he plays the coach of Beverly Hills High School’s football team.

“A lot of the issues that we are dealing with, they mean something a lot different than what we were going through when these other shows were on the air,” Taye said (via the Los Angeles Times). “Identity, race, sexuality — we’re forced to look at it differently. I think that forces the show to do that as well.”
