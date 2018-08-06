The Next 'Bachelor' for 2019 - Who Will It Be? Top Picks Are...

Top Stories
Mon, 06 August 2018 at 6:00 pm

Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette will be wrapping up shortly and we’ll soon know who the choice is for the next Bachelor!

Routinely, ABC producers will pick a contestant from the previous Bachelorette season. There are times, however, when a guy comes from a different season of the franchise. For example, Arie Luyendyk Jr. was chosen as The Bachelor in the follow up to Rachel Lindsay‘s season, though he was actually a contestant on Emily Maynard‘s season.

While we don’t know who the next choice is, The Men Tell All will air tonight and we’ll see a lot of potential options!

Click through the slideshow to see some of the top options to be chosen for the new season of The Bachelor…
  • BelleRnBsn

    I vote for that cutie Clay! He is such a gentleman and this show probably ruined his career, with his wrist injury. I just hope it isn’t Wills, although a little more charismatic, he is so smarmy, gives me the heebie jeebies. Of course, we know she is choosing Blake, so hands down Garrett, actually would be a perfect next bachelor, he has it all!