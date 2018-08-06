Who Won 'The Bachelorette' 2018? Becca Kufrin Chooses [Spoiler]!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you’re avoiding The Bachelorette spoilers!

Becca Kufrin has officially narrowed down her suitors to one winner – and she’s engaged to be married!

During the final episode of the season, Becca traveled to the Maldives with her remaining men, as well as her own family.

After the guys got to meet Becca‘s family individually, they each had one more super romantic date with her.

By the end of the trip, Becca had to make a “gut wrenching” decision about which suitor she wanted to spend the rest of her life with.

Click inside to find out who won The Bachelorette…

Becca decided to choose…

Garrett Wins!

Blake was the first guy to profess his love to Becca and she told him that there’s somebody else that she’s “not ready to say goodbye to yet.” He was left devastated by the decision and walked away in tears.

Becca gave her final rose to Garrett and he proposed. They are engaged!