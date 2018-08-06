Wilmer Valderrama Hosts Charity Event to Support Kids

Wilmer Valderrama walks the red carpet while attending a cocktail reception to benefit Kids In Need of Defense (KIND) on Saturday (August 4) at the Bolon Los Angeles Showroom in Culver City, Calif.

The 38-year-old actor hosted the event to support KIND, which was co-founded by Angelina Jolie.

The event highlighted KIND’s work protecting and defending immigrant children suffering in detention centers during the current border crisis. KIND provides high quality pro bono legal representation to immigrant children separated from their parents and helps to reunite children with their parents and families.