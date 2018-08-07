Abigail Spencer Will Seek Revenge in New Hulu Series 'Reprisal'

Abigail Spencer has landed her next big television role following the end of Timeless!

The actress will star in the upcoming Hulu series Reprisal, which is about a woman seeking revenge against her brother and his gang after they left her for dead.

Here is the synopsis, via Deadline: “Long after being left for dead by her brother and his gang, Katherine Harlow has reemerged far from their world as the charming Doris Dearie (Spencer). Having enjoyed some years of peace, she now finds her quaint lifestyle on the brink of unraveling. Prompted to embark on a mission to rescue her long lost niece from the very gang that tried to kill her, she aims to exact her revenge every step of the way.”

Timeless will wrap this holiday season with a two-part finale.