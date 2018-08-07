Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Seemingly Calls Younes Bendjima a Liar After His Split from Kourtney

Kim Kardashian Seemingly Calls Younes Bendjima a Liar After His Split from Kourtney

Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go Snorkeling on Italian Vacation Together!

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go Snorkeling on Italian Vacation Together!

Alexandra Daddario Spotted Kissing MSNBC Host Ari Melber!

Alexandra Daddario Spotted Kissing MSNBC Host Ari Melber!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Have Big Plans for Their Backyard!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have Big Plans for Their Backyard!

Tue, 07 August 2018 at 10:19 pm

'After' Movie Set Photos: Josephine Langford & Hero Fiennes Tiffin Film On a Dock

'After' Movie Set Photos: Josephine Langford & Hero Fiennes Tiffin Film On a Dock

Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin were just spotted on the set of their movie After!

The young stars were spotted on the set of the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation on Tuesday (August 7) in Atlanta, Ga. They were seen sitting on the edge of a dock for the scene.

After, based on the best-selling novel by Anna Todd, follows the journey of self-discovery and sexual awakening of Tessa (Langford), a dedicated student, dutiful daughter and loyal girlfriend to her high school sweetheart. When she enters her first year of university with grand ambitions for her future, her guarded world opens up when she meets the dark and mysterious Hardin Scott (Fiennes Tiffin), a brooding rebel.

We debuted the first official photo of Tessa and Hardin earlier this week!

20+ pictures inside from the set of After
Just Jared on Facebook
josephine langford hero fiennes tiffin after set photos 01
josephine langford hero fiennes tiffin after set photos 02
josephine langford hero fiennes tiffin after set photos 03
josephine langford hero fiennes tiffin after set photos 04
josephine langford hero fiennes tiffin after set photos 05
josephine langford hero fiennes tiffin after set photos 06
josephine langford hero fiennes tiffin after set photos 07
josephine langford hero fiennes tiffin after set photos 08
josephine langford hero fiennes tiffin after set photos 09
josephine langford hero fiennes tiffin after set photos 10
josephine langford hero fiennes tiffin after set photos 11
josephine langford hero fiennes tiffin after set photos 12
josephine langford hero fiennes tiffin after set photos 13
josephine langford hero fiennes tiffin after set photos 14
josephine langford hero fiennes tiffin after set photos 15
josephine langford hero fiennes tiffin after set photos 16
josephine langford hero fiennes tiffin after set photos 17
josephine langford hero fiennes tiffin after set photos 18
josephine langford hero fiennes tiffin after set photos 19
josephine langford hero fiennes tiffin after set photos 20
josephine langford hero fiennes tiffin after set photos 21

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: After, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Josephine Langford, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lance Bass' real estate agent says he was defrauded in the Brady Bunch house sale - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario is pregnant - Just Jared Jr
  • The Kardashians moved their beef from TV to Twitter - TooFab
  • Get the details on The Bachelorette finale - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner is in Travis Scott's new video - Just Jared Jr