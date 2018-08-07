'After' Movie Set Photos: Josephine Langford & Hero Fiennes Tiffin Film On a Dock

Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin were just spotted on the set of their movie After!

The young stars were spotted on the set of the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation on Tuesday (August 7) in Atlanta, Ga. They were seen sitting on the edge of a dock for the scene.

After, based on the best-selling novel by Anna Todd, follows the journey of self-discovery and sexual awakening of Tessa (Langford), a dedicated student, dutiful daughter and loyal girlfriend to her high school sweetheart. When she enters her first year of university with grand ambitions for her future, her guarded world opens up when she meets the dark and mysterious Hardin Scott (Fiennes Tiffin), a brooding rebel.

We debuted the first official photo of Tessa and Hardin earlier this week!

