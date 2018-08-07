Alexandra Daddario Spotted Kissing MSNBC Host Ari Melber!

Top Stories
Tue, 07 August 2018 at 6:29 pm

It looks like Alexandra Daddario has a new man in her life!

The 32-year-old actress was spotted kissing MSNBC host Ari Melber, 38, after a lunch date at Cafe Habana on Sunday (August 5) in Malibu, Calif.

Ari was seen leaning into Alex‘s car to give her a kiss goodbye after the meal.

Alex was most recently linked to her Baywatch co-star Zac Efron, though they often laughed off the romance rumors and explained that they were just friends.

Ari, who is the host of MSNBC’s The Beat, split from ex-wife Drew Grant last year.

See the kissing photos in the gallery…

