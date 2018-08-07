All 8 'Harry Potter' Movies Are Hitting Theaters Again - Find Out When!

Top Stories
Get ready to see Harry Potter in theaters again!

The massively popular series will be returning to movie theaters at the end of the month!

The limited time event, called Wizarding World XD Week, will run from August 31 to September 6 and will include all eight Harry Potter films, plus Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, in select Cinemark XD theaters.

You have the option to purchase a festival pass and see all films for only $25, or see each film for only $5!

Click here for ticket information and to find a theater near you.
