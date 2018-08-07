Top Stories
'Bachelor in Paradise' 2018 Cast - Meet All 19 Contestants From Bachelor Nation

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go Snorkeling on Italian Vacation Together!

Alexandra Daddario Spotted Kissing MSNBC Host Ari Melber!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have Big Plans for Their Backyard!

Tue, 07 August 2018 at 7:12 pm

Alyssa Milano & Debby Ryan Promote 'Insatiable' in New York City

Alyssa Milano & Debby Ryan Promote 'Insatiable' in New York City

Debby Ryan and Alyssa Milano pose with Dallas Roberts and Lauren Gussis at Build Series in New York City on Tuesday afternoon (August 7).

The Insatiable stars and creator got a chance to talk about, and defend, the series, which premieres this Friday on Netflix.

“We use the word ‘magic’ while describing the show because it is in the DNA,” Debby, who plays Patty in the series, shared.

She adds, “You will see that it’s such a lighting in a bottle thing.”

If you missed it, hear what Lauren said about giving the show a chance before writing it off.

Watch their full interview below and tune into Insatiable when it premieres on Friday, August 10th on Netflix.
