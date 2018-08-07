Top Stories
Becca Kufrin &amp; Garrett Yrigoyen Make Their Choice for 'The Bachelor' 2019

Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen Make Their Choice for 'The Bachelor' 2019

Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

Ellie Goulding Is Engaged to Caspar Jopling!

Ellie Goulding Is Engaged to Caspar Jopling!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Have Big Plans for Their Backyard!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have Big Plans for Their Backyard!

Tue, 07 August 2018 at 1:32 pm

'American Horror Story: Apocalypse' Adds More Familiar Faces to Cast!

'American Horror Story: Apocalypse' Adds More Familiar Faces to Cast!

American Horror Story: Apocalypse is going to have even more familiar faces from past seasons, creator Ryan Murphy just announced.

Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy and Stevie Nicks will all be returning!

If you don’t know, Stevie appeared in Coven, Taissa appeared in Murder House, Coven, and Roanoke, Gabourey appeared in Coven, Freak Show, and Hotel, Lily appeared in Hotel and Roanoke, and Frances appeared in Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Roanoke, and Cult.

Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Emma Roberts, and more are also set to star.

Watch the first teaser trailer for the new season!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: American Horror Story

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lance Bass' real estate agent says he was defrauded in the Brady Bunch house sale - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario is pregnant - Just Jared Jr
  • The Kardashians moved their beef from TV to Twitter - TooFab
  • Get the details on The Bachelorette finale - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner is in Travis Scott's new video - Just Jared Jr