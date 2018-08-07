'American Horror Story: Apocalypse' Adds More Familiar Faces to Cast!

American Horror Story: Apocalypse is going to have even more familiar faces from past seasons, creator Ryan Murphy just announced.

Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy and Stevie Nicks will all be returning!

If you don’t know, Stevie appeared in Coven, Taissa appeared in Murder House, Coven, and Roanoke, Gabourey appeared in Coven, Freak Show, and Hotel, Lily appeared in Hotel and Roanoke, and Frances appeared in Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Roanoke, and Cult.

Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Emma Roberts, and more are also set to star.

Watch the first teaser trailer for the new season!