Kim Kardashian Seemingly Calls Younes Bendjima a Liar After His Split from Kourtney

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go Snorkeling on Italian Vacation Together!

Alexandra Daddario Spotted Kissing MSNBC Host Ari Melber!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have Big Plans for Their Backyard!

Tue, 07 August 2018 at 10:05 pm

'America's Got Talent' 2018: 33 of Top 36 Contestants Revealed

'America's Got Talent' 2018: 33 of Top 36 Contestants Revealed

The Judges Cuts are officially over on America’s Got Talent and we know 33 of the contestants who will compete in the Top 36.

Five acts immediately advanced to the live shows when they received golden buzzers during the auditions. Seven acts advanced in each of the four Judges Cuts episodes to create the Top 33.

Three wild card acts will be selected and revealed over the next few weeks during the live shows. We can’t wait to find out who will return!

Make sure to tune in next week for the start of the live shows and make sure to vote for your favorite.

Click through the slideshow to see who is moving forward on AGT…

Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent

