Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Split (Report)

Find Out Which 'Friends' Guest Star Says She 'Didn't Feel Very Welcomed' By the Cast

Ellie Goulding Is Engaged to Caspar Jopling!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have Big Plans for Their Backyard!

Tue, 07 August 2018 at 3:11 pm

Angelina Jolie's New Legal Documents Say Brad Pitt Hasn't Paid 'Meaningful Child Support'

Angelina Jolie's New Legal Documents Say Brad Pitt Hasn't Paid 'Meaningful Child Support'
  • New court documents were filed today on behalf of Angelina Jolie and the details are making headlines – TMZ
  • This is fun news for Ariana GrandeJust Jared Jr
  • Check out Margot Robbie in character for her new role – Lainey Gossip
  • Get well soon, Pink! – DListed
  • Chris Evans is slamming Donald Trump – TooFab
  • Joe Biden has launched a meaningful campaign – Towleroad
  • Here’s everything you need to know about Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron‘s former relationship – J-14
  • Lance Bass' real estate agent says he was defrauded in the Brady Bunch house sale - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario is pregnant - Just Jared Jr
  • The Kardashians moved their beef from TV to Twitter - TooFab
  • Get the details on The Bachelorette finale - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner is in Travis Scott's new video - Just Jared Jr