Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go Snorkeling on Italian Vacation Together!

Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Split (Report)

Alexandra Daddario Spotted Kissing MSNBC Host Ari Melber!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have Big Plans for Their Backyard!

Tue, 07 August 2018 at 6:00 pm

'Bachelor in Paradise' 2018 - Meet All 19 Contestants From Bachelor Nation

Bachelor in Paradise is returning tonight and we have all 19 contestants from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette for you to check out!

There are a ton of familiar faces from Bachelor Nation making appearances this season, including lots of contestants from Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette which just wrapped up this week. You’ll also see two familiar faces as the bartenders this season!

Chris Harrison will return as host of the show, which will air on Mondays and Tuesdays this summer.

Click through the slideshow to meet all 19 contestants from Bachelor Nation for Bachelor in Paradise 2018…
